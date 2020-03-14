|
|
|
Walsh Ben Passed away peacefully at home on
3rd March, aged 41.
He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends .
Funeral service to take place at
St Thomas A Beckett Church,
Church Lane, Warblington, on
Tuesday 31st March at 11am
followed by the committal at Warblington Cemetery.
Flowers welcome from all but, if desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare .co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to Cancer Research UK c/o
Southern Coop Funeral Home,
224 Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park,
Havant, PO9 5BQ
Telephone 02392 484499
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 14, 2020