|
|
|
Smallbones Benjamin Frederick Passed away unexpectedly
in QA Hospital on
4th November aged 75 years.
A service in celebration of
Ben's life will be held on
Thursday 26th November at
Kingston Cemetery at 2pm.
Due to number restrictions
attendance is by invitation only.
Please call Searsons
to make an enquiry.
Ben's cortege will be travelling
past the Leigh Park Working
Man's Club at approx. 1.20pm
and then Hilsea Crescent approx.,
1.40pm for anyone who would
like to pay their respects.
Flowers welcome and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road, Copnor
Portsmouth, PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665795
www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 14, 2020