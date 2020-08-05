|
HARDING Bernard Trevor
"Bern" Passed away peacefully on
29th July 2020, aged 89 years.
Will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Nicholas Church, Boarhunt on Saturday 8th August 2020, at 11am.
Donations, if desired, to
Alzheimer's Research via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/will-harding-martin or
by cheque C/o Moore's Traditional Funeral Directors, 5 Hambledon Parade, Waterlooville PO7 6XE
Tel: 02392 641633
Dad, no longer in our lives to share but in our hearts you'll always be there. God Bless.
Love always Bernie, Alexis,
Clark and Sophie;
Lyn, LB, Harry, George, William, Amy, Bradley, Molly, Anna, Sylvester, Frank and Matilda.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 5, 2020