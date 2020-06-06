Home

Beryl Pierce

Pierce Beryl Barbara
(Woon) Passed away peacefully
on 17th May2020, aged 95 years,
at Gracelands Care Home.
Much loved mother of Bernard, Wynford and Andrew and their wives, grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
She will be very sadly missed by
all of her family and many friends.
The Funeral Service will be held at Chichester Crematorium on Wednesday 10th June at 1.15pm.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
Any enquiries, please contact,
Southern Cooperative Funeralcare.
Tel: 01243 865119
Published in Portsmouth News on June 6, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
