|
|
|
Rapley Beryl Christine Passed away peacefully on
15th December 2019, aged 86 years.
A service in celebration of
Beryl's life will be held on
Monday 13th January 2020, 11.00am
at St Thomas A Becket Church, Warblington. By request of the family can all those attending, wear a splash of colour. All who knew Beryl are very welcome to attend. Flowers welcome or donations to the benefit of 'Alzheimer's society' are being gratefully received and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
25-29 Park Parade, Havant, PO9 5AA
(023) 92477190 www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 4, 2020