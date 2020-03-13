Home

SINGLETON Beryl Sadly passed away at home on
Friday 14th February 2020,
aged 91 years, she will be sadly missed by her loving Husband Tom (Jock),
Children Robert and Lorraine,
Daughter in Law Julie and
Grandsons Wesley and Cameron.
The funeral service is to take place
on Friday 20th March at
The Oaks Crematorium, at 11.30am
Donations, if desired, to
'Alzheimer's Society' c/o
Moore's Traditional Funeral Directors,
5 Hambledon Parade, Waterlooville
Tel: 02392 641366
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 13, 2020
