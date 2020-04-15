Home

Van Steen Beryl Eileen Passed away sadly on 31st March 2020, aged 89 years.
To a wonderful and loving
Mum and Nan.
Will be dearly missed.
Sleep peacefully now.
With love from Barry xx and Zoe xx
"We will enjoy every precious moment, as you wished for."
Due to current circumstances,
a private family funeral service will take place on Friday 17th April 2020 at Portchester Crematorium.
There will be a get together when happier times are here.
No flowers by request, but donations,
if desired, by cheque made payable to Age U.K. c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Fratton, Portsmouth, Hampshire. PO1 5ER
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 15, 2020
