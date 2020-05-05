|
|
|
Grafham Betty
(Beatrice Anne) Passed away peacefully on
9th April 2020, aged 95.
Much loved mother to Jean,
Peter and Glenn and loving
grandmother to their families.
She will be sadly missed by
all of her family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on
12th May 2020 at 2pm.
A memorial service will be announced when circumstances allow.
Please do not send flowers,
if desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
Any queries please contact:
Cooperative Funeralcare,
86 Trinity Street, Fareham, PO16 7SJ. Telephone: 01329 280249
Published in Portsmouth News on May 5, 2020