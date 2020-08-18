|
MILES Betty Doreen Our much loved mum, granny
and great granny, died peacefully
in the Haven Care Home on
Monday 10th August aged 95.
A long and full life so very well lived,
we have our precious memories.
Funeral Service to take place on Tuesday 25th August 2020 at Portchester Crematorium.
Flowers are welcome, or donations,
if desired, may be made to the
Rowans Hospice.
All enquiries to A G Stapleford & Sons, 6 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO2 7JN.
Tel: (02392) 671444.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 18, 2020