Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Miles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Miles

Notice Condolences

Betty Miles Notice
MILES Betty Doreen Our much loved mum, granny
and great granny, died peacefully
in the Haven Care Home on
Monday 10th August aged 95.
A long and full life so very well lived,
we have our precious memories.
Funeral Service to take place on Tuesday 25th August 2020 at Portchester Crematorium.
Flowers are welcome, or donations,
if desired, may be made to the
Rowans Hospice.
All enquiries to A G Stapleford & Sons, 6 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO2 7JN.
Tel: (02392) 671444.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -