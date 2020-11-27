Home

Betty Smith Notice
BETTY ELLEN SMITH In loving memory of dear Betty
who passed away peacefully
at her cherished Lovedean home
on 17th November, aged 83.

Very much loved and will be
deeply missed by her family
who she loved dearly,
and all who knew her wonderful
warm and colourful soul.

Betty will forever live in our hearts
with countless treasured
and precious memories.

A Church service will be held
at All Saints Church, Catherington
at 11am on Monday 7th December
for invited family and friends
only due to the current restrictions.

Flowers are welcome to:
Barrells. 380 London Road,
Waterlooville, PO7 7TA
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 27, 2020
