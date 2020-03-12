|
WATTS Betty Margery
(née Kisby) Beloved wife of Vic Watts,
passed away peacefully on
1st March 2020.
She will be greatly missed by her
loving family and her many friends.
Funeral service to take place at
1:40 p.m. on Tuesday 24th March 2020, in the Kingswood Chapel
at Worthing Crematorium.
Flowers are welcome or donations,
if preferred, can be sent in Betty's
memory to either Parkinson's UK or
St. Barnabas House via
https://bettywatts.muchloved.com/ or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 12, 2020