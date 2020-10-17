|
|
|
Booker Brenda Passed away peacefully on
29th September 2020, aged 89.
Much loved Mother of Tony, Debra
and Julia, loving Grandmother and
Great Grandmother of Alexandra, Christie, Madeleine, Louise,
Charlotte, Adrianne, Mariella,
Peter, Mahlia, Shayla and Rose.
She will be sadly missed by all
of her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
The Oaks Crematorium on
20th October 2020 at 10am.
Please note, attendance of funeral services has been restricted, if you wish to attend, please confirm with
the family before attending.
Please note family flowers only but,
if desired, donations can be made
in her memory for the PDSA at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations.
Any queries, please contact
Southern Coop Funeral Care,
Leigh Park Telephone: 02392 484499.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 17, 2020