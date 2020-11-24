|
Gregory Brenda Passed away peacefully in QA Hospital
on 8th November, aged 81 years.
A service in celebration of Brenda's life
will be held on Tuesday 1st December,
2:30pm at The Oaks Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions,
attendance is by invitation only.
Flowers are welcome (no lilies)
or donations to Hampshire &
IOW Air Ambulance can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
25-29 Park Parade, Havant,
PO9 5AA (023) 92 477 190
www.searsons.net
My Beautiful Mum,
You did not deserve all the pain you endured in recent years but now
you can dance through those fields
of golden daffodils, pain free.
Love you forever,
Julie & Paul xxx
My Wonderful Mum,
No words can express the love felt
for you. You fought so hard,
now your pain and suffering
is no more, sleep peacefully,
know that you will be
forever in our hearts.
All our love,
Susie & Paulie xxx
Our Incredible Nan,
Storyteller and handholder,
you were the most supportive and loving Nan we could have asked for.
Thank you for all of the cosy nights
and everlasting hugs.
We will also hold our memories
with you close forever.
All our love,
Jessica & Lucy xxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 24, 2020