HART BRENDA KATHLEEN Passed away peacefully
on the 3rd April 2020.
She is now reunited with her
loving Husband Den and
much loved Son Danny.
A Service is being held for Brenda
on the 17th April, but due to
the current restrictions -
It can only be attended
by immediate Family.
The Funeral Procession will proceed via Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park and a 'Walk by' will take place outside LPWMC at approximately 12.50pm.
Alternatively the Service will be live streamed via a webcam link for all those that wish to watch the service. For information about this, please contact The Searson Family.
Rest in Peace Mum. Nan.
Thank you for being "THE BEST"
and for so many amazing memories
and belly laughs.
We all adored the ground you
walked on and you were so very much
loved by us all and all that knew you.
You will be forever in our hearts.
Love you Millions, love Jo, Neil,
Jesse, Bailey & Morgan
in Australia & Canada xxxxx
In loving Memory of beautiful, brave and courageous Mum / Nan.
You have left us with such a
huge hole in our hearts and lives.
We will love and Miss You forever.
Debs, Neil, Dan, Tom and Elise xxxxx
Our beautiful Auntie,
little Sister to our Mum Beryl.
You were loved dearly and
will stay in our hearts forever.
Jan, Lorraine, Simon, Jeff
& all the family Xx
My dear Cousin.
I will always remember you.
God bless. Joyce Xx
All flowers are welcome and
can be arranged with
Jasmine's Flower Shop and
can be contacted on: (023) 9245 0356.
However donations if desired to
'Cancer Research' care of
The Searson Family
25 - 29 Park Parade, Leigh Park
PO9 5AA (023) 92 477190
www.thesearsonsfamily.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 14, 2020