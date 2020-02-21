|
|
|
THORNE Brett Michael 17-3-1980 - 5-2-2020
Funeral to be held at
Portchester Crematorium
on Wednesday 26th February 2020
at 3.30pm. Flowers welcome to
Barrells Funeral Directors,
380 London Road, Waterlooville.
My darling son, blue eyed boy,
born in Canada.
I'm so sorry the way we lost you.
I love you so much.
I was with you that day until you
passed away.
Always in my heart. Never forgotten.
You are with my Dad now in Heaven.
Love you millions Darling Son.
My life has gone too.
Mum and Brucie the dog xxxx
Brett, I miss you and will never
forget you as I have been with your
Mum and you for 20 years now.
Sleep well with the Angels in Heaven.
Ian, Step Dad xxx RIP.
Brett, brother.
My darling little brother.
I'm so sad you're now in Heaven
but sleep tight bro.
I was always your big brother
and loved you 'til the end.
Darren xxx
Brett, to my beautiful brother.
Didn't ever think you'd go.
It's shaken me so much.
I was always with you at home.
Loved you and always will bro.
Paul xxx RIP.
Brett, you stayed with me.
Loved you too. Tried to help but you seemed to be on a mission.
Couldn't stop you.
Love Nick xxx RIP.
Brett, nephew and cousin.
To think we never said goodbye
will always bring regrets.
But the hearts that love you dearly
are the hearts that won't forget.
Your end was sudden Brett.
It made me weep and cry
but the saddest part of all
was we never said goodbye.
Sleep tight. Peace at last.
Auntie Carol, Graham, David,
Vicky, Karly and families xxxx
My King Brett.
My whole life changed when we
got together. We were meant to
be together. You were meant to be
my King and me your Queen and
Princess Tallulah.
I love you Brett.
So my man, you rest in peace now
until we are back together forever.
Always your fiancé Nette and Tallulah xxx
The heartache you have left behind
my love and tears flow no end.
So very sad.
Be at peace and God Bless you.
Love you forever, your loving Nan Rosemary xx
Dearest Brett,
now at peace, you will always be in our hearts, love you, Chris, Hayley, Lyndsey and Jessica and family xx
Our dearest Brett, taken away from us far too soon, we will always have you in our hearts and never forget you,
we hope your soul is now at peace,
love you always, Lisa xx Russell xx
Katie xx and Liam xx
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 21, 2020