Brian Andrews

Brian Andrews Notice
ANDREWS Brian 'Ted' Edward Passed away peacefully at home
on 28th March, aged 89 years.
A service in celebration of Ted's life
will be held on Friday 17th April,
11am at Portchester Crematorium.
Due to the current restrictions at the crematorium only immediate family
are to attend.
Family flowers only although donations are being gratefully received for
'Hampshire & IOW Air Ambulance',
and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road, PO3 5PE
(023) 92 665795 www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 4, 2020
