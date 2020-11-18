|
BANKS Brian Thomas Passed away in
Queen Alexandra Hospital on
Tuesday 3rd November 2020,
aged 86 years.
Brian will be very sadly missed
by his loving family and friends.
At the request of Brian's family,
they respectfully ask only notified
close family and friends attend the
service due to the current situation.
Family flowers only please and donations if desired, can be made online or alternatively by cheque,payable to, Kicking Off Against Cancer (KOAC)
and sent c/o
A G Stapleford & Sons,
6 Powerscourt Road,
Portsmouth,
Hampshire,
PO2 7JN
Tel: 02392 671444.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 18, 2020