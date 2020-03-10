Home

Best Brian (Beano) AAA Taxis
You left us four years ago and we miss you so much, it is so lonely without you.
You would always tell us a joke and make us laugh with your funny stories. We know you are still looking over us with all the funny things that are happening. The Grandchildren take great comfort in these thoughts and just say "Granddad behave."
Love you to the Moon and back.
Big hug from us all. Joy, Andrea, Ben, Hannah, Spencer and Katie xxxxxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 10, 2020
