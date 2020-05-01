Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Cormack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Cormack

Notice Condolences

Brian Cormack Notice
CORMACK Brian Stuart Sadly passed away at
Beechcroft Green Nursing Home
on 7th April, aged 81 years.
Funeral Service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on Wednesday 13th May at 2.45pm.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
Donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
147 Stoke Road, Gosport, PO12 1SE.
(023) 9258 1032
Published in Portsmouth News on May 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -