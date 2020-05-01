|
CORMACK Brian Stuart Sadly passed away at
Beechcroft Green Nursing Home
on 7th April, aged 81 years.
Funeral Service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on Wednesday 13th May at 2.45pm.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
Donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
147 Stoke Road, Gosport, PO12 1SE.
(023) 9258 1032
Published in Portsmouth News on May 1, 2020