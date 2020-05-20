|
|
|
Hollands Brian James My darling Brian,
How will I remember you?
I'll remember your beautiful
eyes of the brightest blue,
I'll remember our first meeting
and falling in love at first sight.
You made me feel like a young girl
again on that very special night.
I'll remember all the love, laughter
and good times we shared for eleven
years, and never forget the feel of your
strong arms holding me close when
we shared our silent tears.
I'll remember loving and caring for
you till the end of your life and being
so proud to be your wife.
My darling Bri Bri this is how
I will always remember you.
Night night my lovely boy.
God bless, your loving Jan Jan xxx
Published in Portsmouth News on May 20, 2020