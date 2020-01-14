|
|
|
READ Brian (Dougie) Died peacefully at home surrounded by his family
on 7th January.
My husband of 53 years who looked after his wife and family with such care and love. I could not have wished for a better husband and father to our children. Will love you always,
miss you so much. Forever in our hearts. God Bless, at peace now. Much love, your broken hearted wife Pauline.
Funeral 30th January, 10am, Portchester Crematorium.
Afterward at Inn Lodge, Burrfields Road. Flowers, or donations to
Cancer Research or Rowans Hospice.
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 14, 2020