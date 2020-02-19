|
TRIPP Brian It is with great sorrow that the family of the late Brian Tripp announce his passing. He passed away on Thursday 6th February 2020, aged 79 years.
Beloved husband to Geraldine.
Sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to take place on Friday 28th February, 11:30am at The Oaks Crematorium, Havant.
No flowers please, but donations if desired to The Rosemary Foundation c/o Rowland's Funeral Services,
St Peters Road, GU32 3HX,
Tel: 01730262711.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 19, 2020