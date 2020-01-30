|
WILDE Brian Douglas Arthur Who sadly passed away at home
on 12th January 2020.
Much loved father and grandfather who will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral Service to take place on Wednesday 5 th February at 3.15pm
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium.
Flowers are welcome from all.
Donations are being received for
'Cancer Research UK', donations may be made by either going to
Brian's Just Giving page
www.justgiving.com/fund
raising/BrianWilde or by sending a cheque made payable to the charity to
South Downs Funeral Service
43 Drift Road
Clanfield
Waterlooville
Hampshire
PO8 0JS
Tel: 02392 570239
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 30, 2020