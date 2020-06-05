|
|
|
Wines
(MBE RN) Brian Edward Peacefully passed away on
29th May 2020, aged 80 years.
He will be greatly missed by all
his family and friends.
Due to social distancing there will be a private family funeral service at Portchester Crematorium on
Tuesday 16th June with a memorial service being planned at a later date.
Any enquires please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth,
02392 863031 or to make an online donation to Parkinson's UK please visit www.funeralcare.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on June 5, 2020