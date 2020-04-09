Home

Archer Carol Anne Passed away peacefully on
23rd March 2020, aged 76.
Much loved Wife, Mum, Sister, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother of Joe, Clive & Mandie, Jim & Steph, Eleanor, Jared, Warrick, Chelsea.
She will be very sadly missed by all
of her family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on
23rd April 2020 at 10.00 am.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 9, 2020
