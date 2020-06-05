|
Foy Caroline Passed away peacefully on
28th May 2020, aged 60.
Much Loved wife of Eddie
and Mum of Matt and Lucie.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Portchester Crematorium on
15th June 2020 at 3.15pm.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, a limited number of attendees are permitted.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations to Rowans Hospice or Cancer Research c/o
Coop Funeralcare,
86 Trinity Street, Fareham, PO16 7SJ.
Telephone: 01329 280249
Published in Portsmouth News on June 5, 2020