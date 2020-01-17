Home

W Wraight & Son
The Square
Emsworth, Hampshire PO10 7EG
01243 372255
Catherine Lewis Notice
LEWIS Catherine Joan Passed away at Q.A Hospital
on 31st December 2019, aged 87 years.
Funeral Service to be held on
Thursday 30th January 2020,
St Thomas Roman Catholic Church,
Emsworth, followed by a committal
in The Oaks Crematorium,
Bartons Road, Havant, at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made
by cheque payable to, CAFOD
(Catholic Agency for Overseas
Development) and can be sent
C/O W. Wraight & Son .
The Square, Emsworth, Hampshire,
PO10 7EG.Tel.No. 01243 372255.
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 17, 2020
