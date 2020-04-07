Home

WRIGHT Charles Eliot It is with great sadness that
we announce the passing of our
much-loved son, brother and uncle.
Charles passed away peacefully
on 23rd March 2020 after a short
but brave battle with cancer.
The huge void in the hearts and
lives of those who knew and loved
Charles will be unfillable.
A private funeral will take place
on 28th April 2020 at 11am and
friends and family are asked to
remember him at this time.
Flowers welcome c/o
Churcher & Tribbeck, 3 Stoke Road,
Gosport, Hants, PO12 1LT,
02392 580755 or donations to
Cancer Research UK online.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 7, 2020
