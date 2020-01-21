|
|
|
Barnes Charlie Passed away peacefully on 7th January, 2020 at home, surrounded by family,
aged 95. Will be missed greatly by his doting daughters, Wendy & Lynne and each of his 7 grandchildren and
11 great grandchildren.
Reunited with his beloved wife
Christine Vera Barnes, at long last.
Kiss her goodnight and rest now.
Funeral service to take place at
St Andrew's Church, Farlington on Tuesday 28th January at 11.30am. Flowers welcome or, if desired, donations to Farlington Parish can be made payable by cheque c/o
Drayton Funeralcare
(Inc. Meridian Funeral Directors)
252 Havant Road, Drayton, PO6 1PA
Tel 02392 221299
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 21, 2020