Stocks Christine Ann It is with great sadness that
we announce the passing of
Ms Christine Ann Stocks on Wednesday 29th April 2020,
aged 71 years. Much loved Partner to Shoukat and loving Mother to Louise, Kevin, Steven and Jodie-Ann also
a fantastic Nan and Big Nana.
She will be sadly missed by all of
her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
Portchester Crematorium
on 22nd May at 9am.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
If you would like to join us via web link or have any enquiries, please contact Co-operative Funeralcare,
11 Rowner Road, Rowner, Gosport, PO13 9UB (023) 92 502281.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 15, 2020