MATKIN Christopher Vernon Sadly passed away on
2nd July 2020, aged 66.
His funeral service will be held at
St Francis Church, Wednesday 15th July 2020 at 12.30. Followed by interment into Havant Cemetery.
Attendance will be limited due to the current situation, however, please speak to the family for guidance.
Floral tributes welcome from all or donations to 'Parkinson's UK'
can be sent c/o Lee Fletcher
Funeral Services, 12, The Pallant Havant
PO9 1BE or using the link https://www.funeralguide.co.uk/
79100
Published in Portsmouth News on July 10, 2020
