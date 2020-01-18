Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Portsmouth
157 Fratton Road
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5ER
02392 863031
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
13:45
Portchester Crematorium (South Chapel)
Colin Bennett

Colin Bennett Notice
Bennett Colin Charles Peacefully passed away on
23rd December 2019, aged 94 years.
Funeral Service is to take place on Monday 27th January at
Portchester Crematorium
(South Chapel) at 13.45.
Family flowers only as donations
to Dementia UK are preferred
made payable to c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth, PO1 5ER
Tel 02392 863031 or via www.funeralcare.co.uk

Colin Charles Bennett
Sadly gone but never forgotten
We couldn't have had a more loving and caring Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Always in our thoughts and hearts.
Love always from your devoted wife of 66 happy years Sylvia,
loving Son and Daughter-in-law Michael and Mary,
loving Grandchildren David, Rebecca and husband George,
loving Great Grandchildren Katy, Esme, Olivia, William and baby Oliver
x x x x x x x x x x x
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 18, 2020
