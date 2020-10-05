|
BROWN Colin Long time resident
in Portchester and
latterly Fareham.
Sadly passed away on
22nd September 2020, aged 82.
Colin worked for a number of years
at ASWE, Portsdown Hill.
He was widower of Mui Lin Brown, and much loved dad to Simon and Gayle.
There will be a private family
ceremony on 15th October.
It you would like to send a message to Simon or Gayle or make a donations to Parkinson's UK this can be done via www.colinbrown.muchloved.com.
All enquiries to M Coghlan Ltd, Westbury Rd, Fareham.
Tel: 01329 282711
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 5, 2020