Colin Fletcher

Notice Condolences

Colin Fletcher Notice
FLETCHER Colin Frederick
'Codge' Sadly passed away at home
on 9th January, aged 64 years.
Funeral Service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Wednesday 5th February at 12.30 pm.
Family request no flowers,
donations if desired can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
or cheques made payable to Portsmouth Hospitals Charity for the Haematology & Oncology Day Unit c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
147 Stoke Road, Gosport, PO12 1SE. (023) 9258 1032
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
