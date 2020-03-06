Home

HUES Colin Passed away peacefully on
29th February, aged 81 years.
Dearly beloved Husband,
Father, and Grandfather.
Colin's funeral will take
place in the South Chapel at
Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 20th March at 1pm.
All welcome.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
can be made online at www.colinhues.muchloved.com. Alternatively, cheques payable to
The British Heart Foundation or Parkinson's UK can be sent care of
AH Freemantle Funeral Directors,
46 South Street, Titchfield, PO14 4DY.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 6, 2020
