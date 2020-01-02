|
MAJOR Colin Aged 80 years old.
Passed away peacefully at Queen Alexandra Hospital on Saturday 14th December 2019,
with his loving family around him.
He will be loved and missed by everyone who knew him.
All flowers welcome to
be sent to the Drayton Branch.
Funeral service is to take place on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at
The Oaks Crematorium at 10.45am.
c/o Forever Together Funeral Care
228 Havant Road
Drayton
Portsmouth PO6 1PA
Telephone 02394 212500
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 2, 2020