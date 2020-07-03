Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-Operative Funeralcare Portsmouth
157 Fratton Road
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5ER
02392 863031
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Skidmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Skidmore

Notice Condolences

Colin Skidmore Notice
Skidmore Colin George 7th January 1945 -
21st June 2020.
Thinking of you after the terrible
shock of losing my darling husband.
A terrific dad and fantastic pops.
We all loved you so much, all of
our lives will never be the same
without you by our sides.
Loving you always, forgetting you never.
Good night, God bless.
All our love always Anne, Mark & Sam, Lisa & Andy, Maria & Mark and all
your cherished grandchildren
x x x x x

Flowers welcome or donations for Ambulance Service c/o
Coop Funeral Directors, Fratton Road.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -