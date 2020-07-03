|
Skidmore Colin George 7th January 1945 -
21st June 2020.
Thinking of you after the terrible
shock of losing my darling husband.
A terrific dad and fantastic pops.
We all loved you so much, all of
our lives will never be the same
without you by our sides.
Loving you always, forgetting you never.
Good night, God bless.
All our love always Anne, Mark & Sam, Lisa & Andy, Maria & Mark and all
your cherished grandchildren
x x x x x
Flowers welcome or donations for Ambulance Service c/o
Coop Funeral Directors, Fratton Road.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 3, 2020