WELLS Colin Bernard Passed away suddenly
26th March 2020.
Beloved husband to Jan, much loved father of Amanda, Sarah and son in law Mark and doting Grandad to Finley.
A kind and gentle man who loved his family and will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.
Loved and remembered always.
Private cremation only at this time.
Donations if so desired can be made payable to Hampshire and Isle Of Wight Air Ambulance, c/o Ruby Funerals Ltd 175 High Street, Lee On The Solent, PO13 9BX or via https://colinwells.muchloved.com/.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 9, 2020