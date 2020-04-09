Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Wells

Notice Condolences

Colin Wells Notice
WELLS Colin Bernard Passed away suddenly
26th March 2020.
Beloved husband to Jan, much loved father of Amanda, Sarah and son in law Mark and doting Grandad to Finley.
A kind and gentle man who loved his family and will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.
Loved and remembered always.
Private cremation only at this time.
Donations if so desired can be made payable to Hampshire and Isle Of Wight Air Ambulance, c/o Ruby Funerals Ltd 175 High Street, Lee On The Solent, PO13 9BX or via https://colinwells.muchloved.com/.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -