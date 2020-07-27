|
Westwood Colin William Passed away on 17th July 2020,
aged 72.
Much loved brother to Patricia
and cousin to Elaine.
He will be very sadly missed by all of his family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium
on Tuesday 4th August 2020
at 3.30pm.
Please note, attendance of funeral services has been restricted, if you wish to attend please confirm with the family before attending.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
Any queries please contact
Southern Co-operative Funeralcare,
86 Trinity Street, Fareham PO16 7SJ Telephone: 01329 280249
Published in Portsmouth News on July 27, 2020