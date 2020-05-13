Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore's Traditional Funeral Directors Leslie Wigman
5 Hambledon Parade, Hambledon Road
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 6XE
02392 641366
Funeral
Private
The Oaks Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Wilkes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Wilkes

Notice Condolences

Colin Wilkes Notice
WILKES Colin Sadly passed away on Thursday 30th April,
aged 89 years.
He will be greatly missed by Son Trevor, Daughter Sue, also Sally, Pete
and his four grandchildren
and two step grandchildren.
A small funeral will be held on Wednesday 20th May 2020 at
The Oaks Crematorium at 12.15pm
only close family will be in attendance due to the current circumstances.
All enquires C/o Moore's Traditional Funeral Directors, 5 Hambledon Parade, Waterlooville Tel: 02392 641366
Published in Portsmouth News on May 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -