WILKES Colin Sadly passed away on Thursday 30th April,
aged 89 years.
He will be greatly missed by Son Trevor, Daughter Sue, also Sally, Pete
and his four grandchildren
and two step grandchildren.
A small funeral will be held on Wednesday 20th May 2020 at
The Oaks Crematorium at 12.15pm
only close family will be in attendance due to the current circumstances.
All enquires C/o Moore's Traditional Funeral Directors, 5 Hambledon Parade, Waterlooville Tel: 02392 641366
Published in Portsmouth News on May 13, 2020