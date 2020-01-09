|
|
|
Carter Cynthia Eileen Passed away peacefully on
21st December 2019, aged 91 .
Much loved mother of Jane, Simon
and Matthew, grandmother of Sam, Joshua, Jozeph, Alice and Daisy,
and great grandmother of Anna.
She will be very sadly missed
by all of her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place
at The Oaks Havant on
Thursday 16th January 2020
at 10.45am.
Flowers are welcome from all c/o Southern Cooperative Funeralcare,
20 Mengham Road, Hayling Island.
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 9, 2020