|
|
|
COWAN Cyril Sadly passed away on 19th March,
aged 94 years.
Sadly missed by wife Betty, children Elaine & Graham and all the family.
Funeral service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Tuesday 23rd April. Family only to attend due to current restrictions.
Donations, if desired, to the
MS Society can be made online at www.funeralcare.co.uk or via cheque, made payable to the charity and sent c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
320 London Rd, Waterlooville,
Hants PO7 7DU.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 17, 2020