Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-Operative Funeralcare Waterlooville
320 London Road
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 7DU
02392 266105
Resources
More Obituaries for Cyril Cowan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cyril Cowan

Notice Condolences

Cyril Cowan Notice
COWAN Cyril Sadly passed away on 19th March,
aged 94 years.
Sadly missed by wife Betty, children Elaine & Graham and all the family.
Funeral service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Tuesday 23rd April. Family only to attend due to current restrictions.
Donations, if desired, to the
MS Society can be made online at www.funeralcare.co.uk or via cheque, made payable to the charity and sent c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
320 London Rd, Waterlooville,
Hants PO7 7DU.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -