CROSS Cyril Charles
"Chris" Passed away after a short but acute illness at Queen Alexandra Hospital on the 28th February 2020.
Beloved Husband to Sheila, Father to Deborah & Son-in-Law Peter.
Will be much missed by his family and friends.
"Chris you were the light of my life and things will not be the same without you. Carry on we must, as you have always said, but I Love and miss you lots.
Sleep tight till we meet again" Sheila xx
Dad, we will always love you & keep you in our hearts.
Deborah and Pete xx
------o0o-------
Funeral Service is to take place at
Portchester Crematorium
(South Chapel)
Monday 30th March 2020 at 14:30pm.
Waters & Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors
76-78 West Street
Portchester
PO16 9UN
Tel: 02392 380377
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 23, 2020