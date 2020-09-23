Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cyril Diffey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cyril Diffey

Notice Condolences

Cyril Diffey Notice
DIFFEY Mary and Cyril It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of
Mary Diffey on 9th September and Cyril Diffey on 16th September.
A devoted couple who will be so
sadly missed by their sons,
friends and family.

A joint celebration of Mary's and
Cyril's life will be at Wessex Vale Crematorium Monday 28th September at 12.15pm. Numbers are restricted. Please contact A H Freemantle,
46 South Street, Titchfield, PO14 4DY 01329 842115.
Donations to Wessex Heartbeat or Cancer Research UK can be made online at www.marydiffey.muchloved.com
or cheques sent c/o A H Freemantle please.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -