DIFFEY Mary and Cyril It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of
Mary Diffey on 9th September and Cyril Diffey on 16th September.
A devoted couple who will be so
sadly missed by their sons,
friends and family.
A joint celebration of Mary's and
Cyril's life will be at Wessex Vale Crematorium Monday 28th September at 12.15pm. Numbers are restricted. Please contact A H Freemantle,
46 South Street, Titchfield, PO14 4DY 01329 842115.
Donations to Wessex Heartbeat or Cancer Research UK can be made online at www.marydiffey.muchloved.com
or cheques sent c/o A H Freemantle please.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 23, 2020