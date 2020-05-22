Home

Daniel-John Varndell

Daniel-John Varndell Notice
Varndell Daniel-John
"Dan" Dan sadly passed away
on 11th May 2020, aged 30.
His funeral service will be held at
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium, Wednesday 27th May 2020 at 1.45 p.m. for IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY.
No floral tributes at family's request but donations, if desired, to MIND
via the following link:
https://www.justgiving.com
/fundraising/memoriesofdan
All enquiries to
Lee Fletcher Funeral Services,
95 High Street, Cosham PO6 3AZ,
Tel no: 02392 384455
Published in Portsmouth News on May 22, 2020
