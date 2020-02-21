|
|
|
BEADON Daphne Hilda Passed away at Springfield Residential Care Home on 9th February 2020, aged 97 years.
Daphne will be sadly missed by everybody who knew and loved her.
Funeral Service to be held on Monday 2nd March 2020, in Warblington Church, at 1pm, followed by a Committal in Warblington Cemetery.
Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired, can be made by cheque payable to The Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary, and can be sent C/O
W. Wraight & Son The Square, Emsworth, Hampshire, PO10 7EG.
Tel.No. 01243 372255.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 21, 2020