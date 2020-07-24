|
HARFIELD Daphne Violet Passed away peacefully
on Saturday 11th July 2020,
aged 86 years.
Much loved mother to Keith, Kevin
and Graham, loving mother-in-law
to Alison and Lorraine, and loving grandmother to Samuel and Joshua.
She will be very sadly missed by
all her family and many friends.
Funeral service will be held
at Portchester Crematorium
on Tuesday 28th July 2020 at 3pm.
Please note attendance of funeral service has been restricted,
if you wish to attend please confirm with family before attending.
No flowers please, if desired,
donations can be made at daphneharfield.muchloved.com
Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, tel 023 9269 8362
Published in Portsmouth News on July 24, 2020