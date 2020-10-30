|
|
|
IVAMY Daphne Violet Passed away peacefully on
17th October, aged 97 years.
A dearly missed and much loved
Mother & caring family member.
Private funeral service to take place on Monday 9th November
at 2:00pm, The Chapel,
H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.
No flowers please, but if desired tributes may be made, or donations sent in Daphne's memory to the Alzheimer's Society or the British Heart Foundation c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 30, 2020