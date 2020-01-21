|
Staniforth Daphne
(nee Thomas) On Thursday 9th January, Daphne Staniforth
(nee Thomas) died peacefully
in St Peter's Hospital, Chertsey.
In her earlier days, she was a proud and fond member of the Portsmouth Players - one of the happiest periods of her life and would like to be remembered by all of her Player friends. In Daphne's true independent and inimitable style, it was her express wish there would be no funeral, just a private cremation on 28th January presided over solely by the vicar, after which her ashes would be interred with her beloved Patrick.
All enquiries to James and Thomas Funeral Directors 01932 862 009.
No donations but flowers can be sent to James and Thomas Funeral Directors, Mill Road, Cobham, Surrey KT11 3AL by 27th January.
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 21, 2020